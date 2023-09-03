Cottonport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash, impairment suspected

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, at approximately 10:00 p.m., on September 2, 2023, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1184. This crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Michael Normand.

LSP shared that a 2013 Polaris Ranger Utility Vehicle (UTV), driven by Normand, was eastbound on LA Highway 1184. Normand’s vehicle left the road and struck several trees. Normand and his passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Normand, who was not restrained or wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, who also was not restrained or wearing a helmet, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. According to LSP impairment is a suspected factor in this crash.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.