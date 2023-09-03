Lake Gorum Road fire reignites in Natchitoches Parish, quick response ensured safety

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A fire reignited on Friday, September 1, in the Lake Gorum Road area of Natchitoches Parish.

This marks the second time this fire has flared back up, but officials responded quickly including multiple fire crews from Natchitoches Parish, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service and Fire Air Support.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fire was contained just before 10 last night, but crews will remain on the scene monitoring hotspots.

As a precaution and due to heavy smoke in the area, residents were asked to voluntarily evacuate, but have since been given the greenlight to safely return home.

“Basically, the strategy was that the forest service would fight the fire from the interior,” said Mark Kerry with the Gorum Fire Service. “All the fire engines, tankers and pumpers and what have you, would station at houses to protect the houses and the strategy worked well.”

No homes were destroyed, and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. But, as Labor Day approaches, Kerry urges everyone to heed statewide burn bans and stay safe.

“Do not burn anything openly,” said Kerry. “Be mindful that the slightest spark will make a fire that is hard to put out because it’s going to spread very rapidly.”

