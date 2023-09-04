Cenla residents are switching up their Labor Day routines to safely celebrate the holiday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As Labor Day approaches many in Central Louisiana are gearing up for the traditional festivities that mark the end of summer.

But this year will look and feel a bit different. A statewide burn ban is in effect due to elevated fire risks. The ban prohibits any open flame outdoors, and state officials are warning all residents “not to burn anything.”

One day before Labor Day, several residents were out prepping for the holiday and shared their plans and what changes they are making to stay in compliance and ensure their safety this holiday weekend.

“I don’t really know what my son has planned but he invited us over and that’s where we are going,” said one Kroger shopper. “I hope the burn ban is over pretty soon.”

“We really don’t have any plans to cookout, besides our yard is completely brown anyway so it’s pretty dangerous,” added another shopper.

“Staying home and staying inside to stay cool,” said woman in the Kroger parking lot. “I may go visit my grandbaby.”

For more information on the burn bans and the latest wildfire information, click here.

