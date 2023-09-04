Jacorian Norris opening kickoff return TD earns Farm Bureau Play of the Week

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the Farm Bureau Play of the Week came from the first play from scrimmage in Cenla in 2023.

On Thursday night, Tioga’s Jacorian Norris returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Bolton.

Norris scored three touchdowns in a 58-0 win over the Bears in Week 1.

