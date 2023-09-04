Jacorian Norris opening kickoff return TD earns Farm Bureau Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the Farm Bureau Play of the Week came from the first play from scrimmage in Cenla in 2023.

On Thursday night, Tioga’s Jacorian Norris returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Bolton.

Norris scored three touchdowns in a 58-0 win over the Bears in Week 1.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.