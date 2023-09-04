SPORTSNITE: LCU’s Drew Maddox, Sal Palermo join the show to talk Wildcats’ win over ETBU

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LCU Head Coach Drew Maddox and quarterback Sal Palermo joined the Sportsnite desk to talk about the 34-14 win over rival ETBU and the upward trajectory of their season and the program.

The Wildcats play Arkansas Baptist on Saturday, September 9th at Wildcat Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

