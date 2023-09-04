Vote for the Week 2 Cool Game of the Week

Southern Air Game of the Week
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 1′s Cool Game of the Week presented by Southern Air lived up to the hype as Jena rallied to defeat Mangham at home.

Will Week 2 be able to live up to the hype?

It’s time to vote for the Week 2 Cool Game of the Week. Let the KALB crew know where we need to be for the second week of the season. Voting will close on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Cool Game of the Week is sponsored by Southern Air.

