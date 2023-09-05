APD investigating after body found on Green Oak Avenue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a field in the 400 block of Green Oak Avenue on September 4 around 4:02 p.m.

The body has been identified as that of Eric Easley, 48, of Alexandria.

No foul play is suspected at this time. However, a toxicology report is pending to determine the official cause of death.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

