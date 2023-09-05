APD investigating after unidentified body found on Murray Street

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded around 7:09 a.m. in reference to a body in the 1100 block of Murray Street on Tuesday (Sept. 5).

At this time, the identity of the person is unknown. The cause of death is also undetermined.

The body will be sent for an autopsy for routine toxicology tests.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

