APSO searching for escapees from DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of possible escapees from the DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport on Tuesday morning (Sept. 5).

APSO, the Louisiana Department of Corrections / Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Chase Team and other local police agencies are searching for the escapees. K9s are also searching the area.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat asks that if anyone has information on the escapees or observes suspicious activity in the area to report it immediately to APSO by calling 318-253-4000 or 911 for an emergency. He also advises residents to take the extra precautions of locking their vehicles and homes.

