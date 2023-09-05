Brian Kelly recaps loss against Florida State, previews home opener
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly gave a recap of the loss against Florida State and previewed the upcoming home opener during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The LSU Tigers fell to Florida State 24-45.
LSU will take on Grambling State University in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
