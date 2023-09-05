La. to receive $73 million to install EV charging stations throughout state

By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LA DOTD) is preparing to administer the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging station infrastructure throughout the state, made possible through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

Louisiana will receive approximately $73 million dollars for EV infrastructure as part of the IIJA.

In order to successfully administer the EV infrastructure deployment plan, the Congress has made National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funds available for expenditure by state transportation agencies.

These funds will cover 80 percent of the EV infrastructure expenses with a minimum 20 percent non-federal match covered by grant recipients. To disburse these funds, LA DOTD is developing a competitive grant program that allows for a phased approach to the buildout of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). This program meets federal requirements of DC Fast Chargers located within one mile of designated corridors and desirably with a maximum spacing of 50 miles along the corridors.

DOTD intends to solicit applications from the public in the fourth quarter of 2023. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit DOTD’s EV webpage to learn about EV infrastructure deployment initiatives.

Sign up for updates on our EV grant program through MyDOTD by visiting La DOTD - MyDOTD? and selecting the option to “Sign Up Now” to create an account, or sign in to customize your alerts and select “Electric Vehicle Grant Program.”

