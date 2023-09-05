LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell several spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday, September 5.
The Tigers are No. 14 after losing 45-24 in their season opener to Florida State.
Below is the complete list of rankings from Tuesday, September 5:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Florida State
- Ohio State
- USC
- Penn State
- Washington
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Utah
- Oregon
- LSU
- Kansas State
- Oregon State
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- Ole Miss
- Duke
- Colorado
- Texas A&M
- Tulane
- Clemson
The LSU Tigers are set to take on Grambling in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
