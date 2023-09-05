LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell several spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday, September 5.

The Tigers are No. 14 after losing 45-24 in their season opener to Florida State.

Below is the complete list of rankings from Tuesday, September 5:

Georgia Michigan Alabama Florida State Ohio State USC Penn State Washington Tennessee Notre Dame Texas Utah Oregon LSU Kansas State Oregon State North Carolina Oklahoma Wisconsin Ole Miss Duke Colorado Texas A&M Tulane Clemson

The LSU Tigers are set to take on Grambling in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.