More arrests announced following shooting at football game in Port Allen

Four people, including two juveniles, have now been arrested in connection with a double shooting during a football game in Port Allen.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Four people, including two juveniles, have now been arrested in connection with a double shooting during a football game in Port Allen, according to authorities.

The new developments were announced during a 3 p.m. news conference on Tuesday, September 5.

Deputies said the original suspect, Jarrettin Jackson II, 18, is now charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, carrying a firearm on school property in a firearm-free zone, and possession of a machine gun.

A second 18-year-old suspect is charged with obstruction of justice, manslaughter, and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

One of the juveniles is charged with manslaughter and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, while the other juvenile is charged with obstruction of justice, deputies said.

According to deputies, all of the people allegedly involved in the shooting have now been taken into custody.

Watch the complete news conference below:

Law enforcement announced more arrests following a shooting at a football game in Port Allen.

The shooting happened Friday night, September 1, as Port Allen High School and Brusly High School competed with each other on the football field.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Ja’Kobe Queen, 15, was killed as a result of the shooting. A second victim, Brasia Davis, 28, was injured.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

