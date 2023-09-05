Pineville man arrested in connection with shooting on LA HWY 107

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred in the 3300 block of Louisiana Highway 107 in Pineville on Sunday, September 3.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Brady Michael George, 20, has been accused of four counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

RPSO said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Witnesses said a man in a silver four-door Cadillac fired several rounds at a home while parked in the roadway. Several shell casings were recovered from the roadway by RPSO. Several bullet holes were discovered in a trailer and a parked car. No injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Detective Justin Burch at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement.

