Reed takes home second career SAC weekly honor, first defensive accolade

Reed recorded 2.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks in LCU's win over ETBU.
Reed recorded 2.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks in LCU's win over ETBU.(LCU Graphic)
By Brian Baublitz
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - The Louisiana Christian University football program put forth a destructive defensive effort on Thursday night and one of the stars of the victory, outside linebacker, Andre Reed, was recognized by the conference office as the SAC Defensive Player of the Week.

This is Reed’s second career weekly award, but his first defensive hardware, winning Special Teams Player of the Week last October while the Wildcats have now tallied five accolades total since joining the league in Fall of 2021. He now joins Micah Latin as the only two LCU football players to be honored as the Defensive Player with the other three all being on special teams.

Reed, a senior from Basile, Louisiana, led the Wildcats with 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, & two quarterback hurries in a lopsided win over East Texas Baptist. The 2.5 tackles for loss tied a career-high & the 2 hurries were also a new career-best.

The 5-foot-11 Exercise Science major ended the night with 7 tackles, four of which were solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, two QB hurries & 1.5 sacks.

Reed along with his teammates will try to start SAC action with a dub on Saturday at 6 p.m. opposite the Buffaloes of ABC with fans encouraged to ORANGE OUT Wildcat Field.

