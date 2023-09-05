RPSB set to discuss Bolton changes, bus driver concerns

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Tonight, the Rapides Parish School Board will discuss the changes happening to Bolton High School as well as bus driver concerns for the entire parish.

The school board voted last month to establish the Bolton magnet school option, starting from grades 6-12 in the 2024-25 school year, and allowing Pre-K-12 the following school year. The board will entertain a motion to authorize the secretary to recommend funds for necessary school renovations.

Additionally, a motion has been proposed to review the possibility of having bus drivers stand by to address call-in availability, ensuring students and parents are not responsible for their own transportation.

