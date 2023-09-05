Simmesport man killed in hit-and-run on HWY 1

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - A Simmesport man was killed in a hit-and-run that occurred on Old Highway 1 near the town on September 3.

Louisiana State Police said James Dibble Jr., 40, was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mary Cazelot, 40, of Simmesport, was identified as the driver by LSP. She was transported to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office where she was arrested and booked on felony hit and run, obstruction of justice and driver under suspension.

The case remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated 39 fatal crashes resulting in 44 fatalities.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Michael George
Pineville man arrested in connection with shooting on LA HWY 107
APSO searching for escapees from DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Michael Normand.
Cottonport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash, impairment suspected
APD investigating after body found on Green Oak Avenue

Latest News

RPSB set to discuss Bolton changes, bus driver concerns
APD investigating after unidentified body found on Murray Street
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
APSO searching for escapees from DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport