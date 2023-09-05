Simmesport man killed in hit-and-run on HWY 1

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - A Simmesport man was killed in a hit-and-run that occurred on Old Highway 1 near the town on September 3.

Louisiana State Police said James Dibble Jr., 40, was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mary Cazelot, 40, of Simmesport, was identified as the driver by LSP. She was transported to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office where she was arrested and booked on felony hit and run, obstruction of justice and driver under suspension.

The case remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated 39 fatal crashes resulting in 44 fatalities.

