Suspect arrested in Boyce high speed chase investigation

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A suspect was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 5) who had been wanted by Boyce Police after a high-speed chase incident from July 20.

David Glenn Jr. was located around 10 a.m. after authorities received a tip that he was staying at Tanglewood Apartments on Shreveport Hwy in Pineville.

Glenn Jr. was booked into DC-1 for aggravated flights, resisting arrest, criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice, no driver’s license, speeding and contempt of court through Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On August 9, the Boyce Police Department Task Force, working in conjunction with the US. Marshal Service, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, and Tarrant County Constable Precinct 7, apprehended Donald Baines Jr. in Fort Worth, Texas. Baines Jr. was arrested on felony warrants from the same July 20 incident.

Donald Baines, Jr. (left) and David Glenn, Jr. (right). (Boyce Police Department)

