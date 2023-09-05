Washington woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Sep. 5, 2023
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 70-year-old woman was killed on September 3 in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 121 near Hwy 1200.

Louisiana State Police said that Susan Castille was driving a 2022 GMC Acadia around 6 p.m. on Sunday night, when she traveled off the road, hitting a tree and a gas meter. Castille was removed from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. Castille was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

