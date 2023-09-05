Woman facing accessory charge in Westlake homicide escapes from jail

COTTONPORT, La. (KPLC) - Two women are still wanted after their escape from a jail facility in Avoyelles Parish, one of whom was arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in February 2023 in connection to a murder in Westlake.

A total of seven women escaped the same facility in Cottonport Tuesday morning, but five of the women have since been captured.

Autoria “Tori” Denice Lachney, 23, of Marksville, is one of the women still wanted.

Autoria Lachney (APSO)

Lachney was arrested earlier this year by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, at his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park on Feb. 1. Lachney was transported and held in Avoyelles following her arrest, Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for CPSO, said.

Lachney was previously connected to an attempted homicide in Alexandria. She was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, but pleaded to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to aggravated burglary and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Authorities said she was a visitor in an Alexandria home when she left a bathroom window open so her boyfriend could come back and burglarize the house.

When the boyfriend and another man entered the home the next morning, they attempted to tie up the owner of the home, shooting the homeowner in the hand.

A preliminary investigation by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed the escapees were able to get past the locking mechanism on the back door fire escape. They were then given a ride to various locations in the Bunkie area.

APSO, the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center Chase Team, tracking K9s and other local police agencies are assisting in the search for the escaped inmates.

Anyone who has information on the escapees or observes suspicious activity in the area to report it immediately to APSO by calling 318-253-4000 or CPSO at 337-491-3605. Residents are advised to take the extra precautions of locking their vehicles and homes. Anyone who is found to be assisting or harboring her will be charged accordingly.

