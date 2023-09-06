2023 Opening of Court honors those making a difference in Cenla’s law community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, September 6, the 9th Judicial District Court of Rapides Parish marked the Opening of Court.

This tradition is a reminder of a time when the summer break meant the courts were closed, since there was no air conditioning. Opening of Court nowadays is a moment to recognize local leaders within the Alexandria Bar Association. The ceremony celebrated legal professionals making an impact in Cenla. The winner of this year’s Casidicus Award was Judge John Davidson. This award is the Alexandria Bar’s lifetime achievement award.

“A lawyer by definition is a public servant,” said Judge Davidson. “I have had the privilege of being both a lawyer and a judge. A true public servant is a judge and elected official, and it’s an opportunity to try and make your community better.”

Allie Nowlin, secretary of the Alexandria Bar, was awarded this year’s most valuable pro bono attorney, for her dedicated work with low-income clients.

“There is a huge need in this community for pro bono services,” said Nowlin. “We have lawyers here that can do it, so I hope they see this award and be inspired to want to do more.”

The 2023 Opening of Court was also a time to honor the memory of legal professionals who were lost over the last year. It was also a time to recognize those for 50-plus years of service and welcome new attorneys into the Cenla legal community.

