APD arrests man, teen after they carried rifles through Sunset Apartment Complex

APD arrested an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested on Wednesday morning (Sept. 6) after the Alexandria Police Department received information that they were walking through the Sunset Apartment Complex in the 2900 block of Monroe Street, each carrying a rifle.

APD officers found the two males, carrying the rifles, who then fled on foot. After a short chase, officers apprehended the two males and recovered the weapons.

Jamarion Marks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a firearm in a school zone and obstruction of justice. Marks was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The 15-year-old male was charged with resisting an officer and juvenile in possession of a handgun. He was transported and booked into the Renaissance Detention Center.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.  You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867.  The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

