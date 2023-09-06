Kisatchie National Forest brings in a National Fire Prevention Education Team due to extreme fire conditions

PINEVILLE, La. - Public safety concerns due to historic drought conditions and extreme fire danger has prompted the Kisatchie National Forest to bring in a National Fire Prevention Education Team. For nearly 30 years, Fire Prevention Education Teams have been used throughout the nation to support wildland fire agencies’ efforts to reduce unwanted human-caused ignitions prior to and during periods of high wildland fire danger. These teams focus their efforts on planning and developing targeted prevention actions, building community relations, and increasing awareness of wildland fire issues which saves lives and property and reduces firefighter risk.

“The Kisatchie National Forest has requested the National Fire Prevention Education Team to help prevent human-caused fires. The unprecedented weather and hurricane debris throughout Louisiana has led to red flag warnings and extreme fire behavior,” said Forest Supervisor Lisa Lewis. “We want our Forest visitors and Louisiana communities to stay safe throughout the duration of these extreme weather conditions,” Lewis continued.

Members of the Southern Fire Prevention Education Team discuss wildfire prevention strategies with Kisatchie National Forest Patrol Captain, Ron Burrow. (Stacy Blomquist / U.S. Forest Service)

Over the next two weeks, team members will be in various communities participating in public events and making themselves available to answer your questions.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reissued a state-wide burn ban on all private lands on August 25. The Kisatchie National Forest also issued Stage 2 fire restrictions for the public lands they manage. Stage 2 restrictions prohibit all open flames and restricts smoking to enclosed spaces only. To learn more visit the Kisatchie National Forest website.

During this critical time, it will take all of us working together to keep our communities and forests wildfire-free. Before heading out to your favorite recreation site, check tire pressure, tow chains, and spark arrestors to ensure they are properly inflated, not dragging, and in good working condition, respectively. Crush your cigarette butts and keep them in the car. Take care not to drive and park on dry vegetation. The heat from the undercarriage is enough to spark a wildfire. These simple actions can prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires.

For more information about the fire prevention education team, please contact Stacy Blomquist, Public Affairs Specialist, at 318-473-7242, or by email at stacy.blomquist@usda.gov.

