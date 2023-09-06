‘Kobe just lit up the room’: Victim’s family speaks after more arrests made following shooting at football game in Port Allen

The family of 15-year-old Ja'Kobe Queen reacts to their tragic loss days before his 16th birthday.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Four people, including two juveniles, have now been arrested in connection to a double shooting during a football game in Port Allen, according to authorities.

The new developments were announced during a 3 p.m. news conference on Tuesday, September 5.

“Any individual, no matter how old he or she may be, that takes it upon themselves to anoint themselves God, and suck the life out of someone else’s child, will forfeit their right to walk around society as a free person,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Deputies said the original suspect, Jarrettin Jackson II, 18, is now charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, carrying a firearm on school property in a firearm-free zone, and possession of a machine gun. According to investigators, the handgun found at the crime scene had been modified.

“He will be prosecuted, and if convicted, will cause for him to die in Angola. So, in essence you just got two lives thrown away, plus the peripheral folks,” said Clayton.

Queen’s sister, Jasmaine Rogers, said her brother was preparing to celebrate his birthday in a few days. Queen would’ve turned 16 on September 8.

“Kobe was the one that just lit up the room,” said Rogers.

Rogers called him the “perfect brother”, and someone who never got into any trouble.

“He was never part of a gang. He’s never been to jail before,” said Rogers. “He never had to go in the streets looking for love or anything, because he had a family that loved him and cared about him.”

A second 18-year-old suspect, Jailyn Smith, is charged with obstruction of justice, manslaughter, and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

One of the juveniles is charged with manslaughter and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, while the other juvenile is charged with obstruction of justice, deputies said.

According to deputies, all of the people allegedly involved in the shooting have now been taken into custody.

Investigators said the second shooting victim, Brasia Davis, 28, was an innocent bystander and continues to recover from her injuries.

Watch the complete news conference below:

Law enforcement announced more arrests following a shooting at a football game in Port Allen.
