LCU currently holds longest college win streak in Louisiana

Last Thursday, LCU extended their win streak to seven after a 34-14 win over ETBU.
By Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian has carried over the momentum that was built in the second half of last year into 2023.

The Wildcats’ 34-14 win over ETBU last week extended a seven-game winning streak that dates back to October of last year. The win at Wildcat Field also extended a nine-game home winning streak. The last time Louisiana Christian lost at home was back on Sept. 25, 2021.

“We’ve all been here from the jump since Coach Drew Maddox got here, and we’ve seen the program here when it was down and we’ve seen what it took to get it to where it is now,” said senior quarterback Sal Palermo. “Finally seeing some success because it’s all about leaving it better than where you found it.”

LCU’s recent success has been on the backs of their running backs. In the 2023 season opener, all of LCU’s touchdowns came on the ground as two rushers finished the day with over 100 rushing yards. Junior back Daylon Charles led the way with 113 yards and former freshman All-American Devin Briscoe followed it up with 101 yards on the ground. Taevion Cunningham, a transfer from UT-Martin tied Palermo for the team lead in touchdowns with two.

In the game against ETBU. the Wildcats rushed for 284 yards and averaged nearly seven yards per carry.

“We have built that here,” said Coach Maddox on his running game. “Those guys have just done a great job at being a team.”

The Wildcats have the chance to extend both of their winning streaks when they take on Arkansas Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Michael George
Pineville man arrested in connection with shooting on LA HWY 107
APSO searching for escapees from DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
APD investigating after body found on Green Oak Avenue
The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Michael Normand.
Cottonport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash, impairment suspected

Latest News

Last Thursday, LCU extended their win streak to seven after a 34-14 win over ETBU.
LCU currently holds longest college win streak in Louisiana
LSU Tigers
LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
West Monroe High School Football Field
West Monroe High School head football coach placed on administrative leave
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Days
Brian Kelly recaps loss against Florida State, previews home opener