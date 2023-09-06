Restrictions placed on activities in LDWF’s portion of Catahoula Lake called Little River Basin

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - In early Spring, new boundaries were drawn for Catahoula Lake, making a portion of the water a Wildlife Management Area (WMA) managed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

The redrawn boundaries come just a few years after a lengthy legal battle over ownership ended with the privatization of much of Catahoula Lake and the legal redesignation of it as a river.

LDWF now manages an approximately 2,200-acre portion called Little River Basin as a WMA. LDWF’s portion runs from Saline Point in Rapides Parish to just past the Diversion Canal in LaSalle Parish.

The new ownership comes with new regulations for the once-public hunting and fishing spot.

“It is more refined,” said Cpl. Doug Anderson, Jr. with LDWF. “It is more restricted to access and management.”

Some of the changes include:

Visitors can not enter Little River Basin until 4 a.m.

Four-wheelers are no longer allowed into the lake

ATVs must stay on clearly marked trails

Vehicles and Boats cannot have a modified exhaust

Duck Hunters must conclude their hunt by 2 p.m.

Permanent blinds and duck decoys cannot be left out on the water

“You will not be able to claim a spot anymore on the WMA side,” said Anderson. “All of our wildlife management areas are open to the public. First come, first serve. You get there at 4 a.m. You launch your boat. You go get an available spot. No fighting or arguing over spots. You just get what’s available and everybody gets an equal opportunity to get out there and enjoy the outdoors.”

Anyone found in violation of the regulations could receive a citation from LDWF agents.

Plus, visitors will need to be aware of when they are no longer on WMA property, ensuring they do not cross over onto private portions of the water.

“All of the WMA boundaries will be clearly marked with signage,” explained Anderson. “So there will be no question to anyone who is out there whose property they’re on.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.