Robeline man injured in crash with cow on LA Hwy 1 near Cypress

CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - A Robeline man was injured in a vehicle/animal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 just north of Louisiana Highway 120/494 near Cypress on Wednesday, September 6, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:30 a.m., NPSO said a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Robeline man was traveling southbound on LA HWY 1 just north of Cypress when he struck a black cow standing in his travel lane.

The driver was transported from the scene by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop-E Alexandria investigated the crash. They are still attempting to identify the owner of the cow.

If you have any information, contact Troop-E at 318-487-5911, NPSO at 352-6433 or the La Livestock Brand Commission.

