AMoA collaborates with CLTCC for workshop, contest for welding students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Museum of Art and the Central Louisiana Technical Community College hosted a welding and fabrication workshop and contest to create a permanent sculpture for display at the museum. The workshop included artist-and-instructor-led professional and creative development and taught welding students about creating sculptures with recycled materials.

AMoA received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the project, which is supported by the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism and the Arts Council of Central Louisiana.

RELATED: AMOA seeking artists for outdoor sculpture near levee

The museum collaborated with welding artist Julie Glass to create an outdoor sculpture using recycled materials. Glass is a self-taught sculpture artist, but said those students know how to weld properly, and she wants to see those students get creative with their skills.

“Use that knowledge, but then expand into making art out of it, and we’ll see what happens,” said Glass. “They didn’t just decide they wanted to be artists, but they have this skill, and they’re willing to go for it and see what they can expand their horizons and do.”

Those students must use recycled metal to create their artwork set from now until the beginning of Alexandria WinterFete. AMoA executive director Catherine Pears said the museum is actively looking at building new audiences and this contest will help with that.

“The more that we can bring public art to view in our own community, particularly in the cultural district downtown, the more visible the arts is,” said Pears.

Pears said she is excited to see how the contest turns out and hopes this will be the beginning of more partnerships within the downtown community.

“Our museum is not just about the art in the wall. We have so many programs that impact all ages,” Pears said. “It’s really exciting that we can see tangible results of some of those collaborations, like the sculpture will be.”

Artworks will be showcased at Winterfete, with public input for the winning piece, then will remain on display at the college’s manufacturing center entrance for students and the community. The artwork will be showcased at WinterFete. The winning piece will remain on display at the college’s manufacturing center entrance for students and the community.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.