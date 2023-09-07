APD investigating report of gunshots at a vehicle in Monroe Street area

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots being fired at a vehicle in the 2900 block of Monroe Street/Harmony Village area on Sept. 6 around 4 p.m.

When police arrived, they were unable to find victims or suspects at the scene. No injuries were reported in this incident yet.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

