Nominations for 2023 Natchitoches Treasures requested

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches is seeking nominations for 2023 Natchitoches Treasures. The Natchitoches Treasures are an elite group of Natchitoches residents of retirement age who have made a lasting contribution to the community through their generosity, service, volunteerism and spirit.

Natchitoches Treasures have been selected each year since 2008. Natchitoches Treasures for the year 2022 included Mr. Brad Ferguson, Former Sheriff Victor Jones, Ms. Bobbye Lee, Dr. Chris Maggio, Dr. Warren Massia and Mr. Lisso Simmons.

Potential Natchitoches Treasures may be nominated by members of the Natchitoches community. Nomination forms are available at City Hall located at 700 Second Street or can be submitted online at Natchitoches Treasures Nomination - City of Natchitoches, Louisiana (natchitochesla.gov). Nominations must be submitted to City Hall or online no later than Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

A ceremony honoring the 2023 Natchitoches Treasures will be held on Friday, October 20, 2022, at the Natchitoches Events Center.

For more information about Natchitoches Treasures, please contact City Hall at 318-352-2772.

