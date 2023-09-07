Pineville aims for first 2-0 start since 2018

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville’s Week 1 win over Winnfield was more than just another notch in the win column for the Rebels.

The 20-14 victory snapped a 12-game losing streak for the Rebels dating back to 2021.

Jacob Miranda led efforts to end the streak by recovering a fumble for a touchdown and having the game-winning interception to seal the victory. Heading into Week 2, there seems to be a bit extra pep in the step for the Pineville players as they prepare for an old rival in Menard on Friday.

“The way we played against Winnfield is what we’ve built going on three years now just a fast confident defense that flies to the football and swarms the ball,” said head coach Bryant Bell. “A lot of the cases, we are going to be the smallest team on the field so we know it isn’t always the first guy that’s going to make the tackle, it will take all of us. It’s a team mentality that we bought into this year.”

Menard and Pineville was once a popular in-parish rivalry back in the 1970′s and 1980′s, but has picked back up in recent years with the game being renewed in 2021. Both teams have split the recent matchups.

This year’s game has extra flavor to it as former Menard head coach Justin Charles is now the defensive coordinator at Pineville. Menard versus Pineville is one of the four nominees for KALB’s Week 2 Cool Game of the Week.

To vote for the game of the week, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.