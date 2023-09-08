Burn ban violation leads to arrest of wanted Robeline man

ROBELINE, La. (KALB/NPSO) - A burn ban violation has led to a Robeline woman being cited and the capture of her son on outstanding Natchitoches Parish criminal warrants that resulted in the seizure of narcotics and a cache of firearms, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

On Tuesday, September 5, authorities received reports of a resident violating the parish and statewide burn ban by burning trash in their front yard located on Chuck Foshee Road in Robeline.

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #4 arrived on the scene, discovering the fire and requesting assistance from NPSO deputies. They arrived on the scene and made contact with the 76-year-old female homeowner. While speaking to her, she confirmed igniting the fire to burn trash but was unaware of the burn ban still being in effect.

Deputies said while issuing a citation, they heard activity at the residence. They asked her if her son, Chuck Foshee, 40, was inside the residence, to which she replied “no.” Deputies had been looking for Foshee since October 2022 and May of 2023 on outstanding criminal warrants for two counts of domestic abuse battery, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Shortly thereafter, Foshee, holding a backpack, exited the residence and ran to nearby woods. As deputies were preparing to search the area, NPSO said Foshee exited the woods, running back towards the residence where he was taken into custody. NPSO said Foshee began to curse and threaten deputies, saying “he would burn their homes down.”

During a search of his person, deputies discovered and seized one glass smoking apparatus containing approximately one gram of suspected meth and a loaded syringe containing suspected meth in his pockets. The backpack contained syringes and two bags of ammunition. Foshee is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

NPSO searched two residences, one on Chuck Foshee Road and one on Hwy 478. During a search, deputies seized 13 firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Foshee was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with:

Two counts of domestic abuse battery

One count of aggravated criminal damage to property

Fourteen counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony (One count is a result of the criminal warrant issued in May of 2023.)

Possession of meth, 2nd or subsequent offenses.

Parole violation

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal obstruction of justice

Resisting an officer

Public intimidation

Foshee remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with a parole hold from La. Probation & Parole.

Remember, the statewide burn ban remains in effect.

(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize any of the firearms pictured and believe they may have been stolen from you, contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 357-7830.

