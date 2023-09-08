Jena vs Leesville voted Week 2 Cool Game of the Week

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville, the KALB Sports Team is coming to your city!

As voted on by the fans, the Week 2 Cool Game of the Week will feature a playoff-caliber matchup between the Jena Giants and Leesville Wampus Cats.

Both teams had thrilling wins in week one as Jena rallied to defeat Mangham in our first Cool Game of the Week and Leesville came out of the gates running with a victory over Jennings.

This Friday’s matchup has been highly anticipated since the schedules were released as this game was voted by our sports team as the number two game of the year for this high school season.

The Jena/Leesville game will feature two of the best running backs in the entire state. Leesville’s Xavier Ford picked up right where he left off from his sophomore season as he ran for 291 yards and two scores. After one week, Ford leads the state in rushing yards.

His counterpart on the other sideline, Zerrick Jones, showed why he is a two-time District MVP. Jones was the catalyst in the Giants’ comeback over Mangham as he had 182 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Mary Margaret Ellison will have full coverage from our Week 2 Cool Game of the Week on News Channel 5 during the 6 and 10 p.m. newscast on Friday, Sept. 8.

