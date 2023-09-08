KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 2 winners

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 1′s pick ‘em segment did not turn out to be a good one for Dylan Domangue.

Dylan came out of the gates with some rust as he went just 2-4 in the first set of high school predictions of the year. Nigel Dyson did well in his debut going 4-2 in the pick ‘em segment. However, Mary Margaret Ellison proved why she won the Bulletin Material segment a year ago as she started the year off 5-1.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Jena vs Leesville:

Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 38-30

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 38-34

Nigel’s Pick: Leesville 37-31

ASH vs St. Thomas More:

Dylan’s Pick: St. Thomas More 45-31

Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Thomas More 42-32

Nigel’s Pick: St. Thomas More 35-28

DeRidder vs Many:

Dylan’s Pick: Many 28-16

Mary Margaret’s Pick: DeRidder 28-7

Nigel’s Pick: DeRidder 35-21

Opelousas vs Nat Central:

Dylan’s Pick: Nat Central 30-24

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Nat Central 24-14

Nigel’s Pick: 31-7

Menard vs Pineville:

Dylan’s Pick: Pineville 20-12

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Pineville 13-7

Nigel’s Pick: Menard 35-7

