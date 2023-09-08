La. graduate keeps public informed with Red Team response to wildfires

DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - Allison Williams is just one of about 60 people on the Southern Area Incident Management Red Team responding to wildfires in Southwest Louisiana, but she has a unique tie to the state.

“I’m a proud Southern graduate. I have a line of family that went to Southern,” said Williams. “So, I might be from the Midwest but I have a lot of southern in my heart. Literally.”

Williams graduated from Southern University in 2007 with a degree in Therapeutic Recreation and Leisure Studies. Since then she has used her degree in a wide range of work, traveling all across the U.S. and even to Japan for a period of time. Now, based out of Washington D.C., Williams works for the U.S. Forest Service and the Red Team as a public information officer (PIO).

The wildfires in Louisiana are only the second incident she has responded to with the Red Team. In 2021, she helped work the Monument Wildfires in California. However, it is not the first time she has helped respond to an unprecedented disaster in the Pelican State. In 2005, Williams was still a student at Southern University.

“In one of my leisure classes, we were helping people at the Superdome and doing like recreation activities with the youth,” explained Williams. “So, that was like pretty impactful to me. And even to think about that like, coming back now, just being able to help the public through information, it’s just been another way to help this state and grow my skills in how to respond to incidents and different disasters.”

She continues to do that each day with the Red Team in Beauregard Parish, relaying the most accurate information about the wildfires to the public through postings in local businesses and community centers, media outlets and social media, which the Red Team has found to be a major source for communication in the area.

Most recently, the Red Team has begun a series of videos explaining the role each department in the group plays in coordinating response efforts.

You can find those videos on each of the pages set up on Facebook for the Tiger Island, Hwy 113 and Lions Camp Road and Elizabeth Fire.

The Red Team will remain in Beauregard Parish until Sunday, then a Blue Team will take over and continue response efforts.

