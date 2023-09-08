Leading the Panther Pride: Bunkie’s Dillon Compton shines in return with 5 total TD’s & 343 yards

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) -Just two weeks right before the season, Bunkie’s Dillon Compton suffered from heat exhaustion after playing in the Avoyelles parish jamboree.

“It was scary,” said Compton. “I did not know what happened to me. I have never had something like that happen before. I could not breathe, I got hot but I had coaches that helped me. I got through it.”

On Thursday in the Panthers’ season opener against Catholic Pointe Coupee, Bunkie’s QB 1 made sure to let the crowd and sidelines know that he is back.

“He is confident in himself a lot,” said Panthers’ junior wide receiver, Kyle Johnson. “Every time he steps on the field you can tell he has a swag about him, he is fearless.”

“He is a dog,” said Panthers’ junior defensive back, J.J. Johnson. “He is a leader, I have confidence in him doing anything. I knew he was going to come back. He had me a little nervous at first, but he is a good athlete.”

Compton rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns against the Hornets, went 10 for 16 and passed for 113 yards and one touchdown.

“It did not really register until everyone was on the sidelines like you have four touchdowns, you got three touchdowns or whatever, but at that point I was just playing football,” said Compton.

“He is a guy where you can call a quarterback sweep,” said Panthers’ head coach Jimmie Hillman. “He can take it 80 yards to the house, so it makes my job a whole easier when he can do things like that.”

“I was just filled with joy seeing him back better from what happened in the jamboree,” said Johnson. “I was just happy see him having a good moment.”

The former court star turned gridiron general has only suited up in the Red and White for two seasons but is already making a name for himself, as he is currently the number three rusher in the state after Week 1.

"It makes me feel like more confident on the field to make plays and people trust me to make plays," said Compton.

“The kid is a competitor,” said Hillman. “He is extremely competitive in everything that he does. He is a great leader for us, he is a team captain and is the guy that you want to have the football in his hands.”

For his determination to comeback from his setbacks, Dillon Compton is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

