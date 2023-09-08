Marksville juvenile arrested for school bomb, shooting threats

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A juvenile from Marksville has been arrested after being accused of making bomb and shooting threats to Marksville Elementary School, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said the juvenile was arrested on three counts of the offense of terrorizing.

The threats were made on social media platforms by the use of multiple fake accounts on at least three occasions in 2023.

During the investigation, APSO sought assistance from the Marksville Police Department, Louisiana State Police, the LA Attorney General’s Office, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Real ID Graphic
OMV urges residents to prepare for REAL ID enforcement date
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
APD investigating report of gunshots at a vehicle in Monroe Street area
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reactys during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU, Kim Mulkey agree on 10-year, $32M contract, AP source says

Latest News

Burn ban violation leads to arrest of wanted Robeline man
Federal judge to decide whether or not to remove youth offenders from facility at Angola
Federal judge to decide whether or not to remove youth offenders from facility at Angola
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Allison Williams is just one of about 60 people on the Southern Area Incident Management Red...
La. graduate keeps public informed with Red Team response to wildfires