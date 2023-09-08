Marksville juvenile arrested for school bomb, shooting threats

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A juvenile from Marksville has been arrested after being accused of making bomb and shooting threats to Marksville Elementary School, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said the juvenile was arrested on three counts of the offense of terrorizing.

The threats were made on social media platforms by the use of multiple fake accounts on at least three occasions in 2023.

During the investigation, APSO sought assistance from the Marksville Police Department, Louisiana State Police, the LA Attorney General’s Office, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.