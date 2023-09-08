September is ‘National Recovery Month,’ One facility has been changing lives in Cenla for decades

September marks National Recovery Month, a time to celebrate the strength of those battling addiction and the facilities that support them on their journey.
The Red River Treatment Center has been a beacon of hope for thousands who are seeking freedom from the clutches of addiction.

“A lot of people suffer from addiction and feel there is no support,” said David Dunlap a counselor at Red River. “We want them to know that Red River is here to support them. We understand where they are at and we are here to give them hope that their lives can change.”

The counseling staff there believes in the power of recovery and the promise of a brighter future.

“They are learning to grow mentally, spiritually and physically,” said Valerie Lemott, who has been working in addiction for 13 years.

Lemott said it is her passion, adding that there is no greater feeling than seeing a person emerge from the shadows of addiction to lead fulfilling lives.

“We give them an opportunity of growth while looking at their character defects and a new way of life because that is what recovery is, recovery is growth,” said Lemott.

During September we honor those in recovery as well as the professionals working in facilities like Red River. Throughout the month, various events and gatherings are being organized to raise awareness and support for those fighting addiction.

“We have alumni and people from outside of the facility come in and give talks to the patients about what their road to recovery meant to them, it’s very inspirational,” said Scott Shaheen, the program’s administrator.

During National Recovery Month, let us remember that recovery is possible and facilities like Red River are instrumental in the journey towards healing and renewal.

“Our hearts are open, our doors are open and we want everyone to come and see us,” said Jaqueline Schexnyder, the facility’s nurse practitioner.

