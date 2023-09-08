Storm videos: Small plane flips at Lake Charles Airport

A trampoline blew into an Entergy substation and started an electrical fire in Jeff Davis Parish, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said. He also reported that a big rig fell on its side on I-10, and trees and power lines were knocked down.

Big rig overturns on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish (JPDSO Chief Deputy Chris Ivey)

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said crews are responding to a grass fire in the Johnson Bayou area caused by a suspected lightning strike.

As of 3:45 p.m., NWS is reporting over 63,000 power outages in all of Louisiana.

ENTERGY:

Calcasieu: 4,230

Jeff Davis: 1,690.

BECi:

Vernon: 3,300

Beauregard: 3,100

Allen 1,900.

Jeff Davis Electric does not have an outage map, but they are reporting numerous outages at multiple substations. All members on the Compton substation north of Jennings are without power.

A storm moving through Southwest Louisiana flipped a plane at the Lake Charles Airport and caused damage in Crowley.

Winds knocked down a sign at a Taco Bell in Crowley, injuring one and damaging a vehicle.

The building of a soon-to-open business was also blown down.

A KPLC viewer captured video of a gustnado moving through the Hathaway area.

A Cessna 172 Skyhawk flipped at the Lake Charles Regional Airport around 2 p.m. Pilot Steve Thompson, who captured the footage, said the wind speed was 57 mph.

The four-seater plane is owned by Skyline Aircraft, LLC. Thompson said the plane is destroyed.

Whipping winds and heavy rain are moving across Southwest Louisiana.

The storms have resulted in numerous power outages. Some companies are reporting numerous trees falling on power lines.

Vernon Parish officials say they are seeing several weather-related fires.

As of 2:20 p.m., the Entergy outage map was showing more than 6,000 Calcasieu customers without power. BECi’s outage map showed 5,500 customers out in Beauregard, 3,600 out in Vernon and 2,300 out in Allen.

Entergy's outage map shows 6,100 customers without power as of 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2023. (Entergy)

