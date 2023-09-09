2023 5th Quarter Week 2 Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:
5A Scores
|Opelousas
|40
|Nat Central
|28
|Menard
|16
|Pineville
|7
|ASH
|21
|St. Thomas More
|49
4A Score
|Jena
|22
|Leesville
|20
|Tioga
|34
|Breaux Bridge
|28
|Block
|12
|Grant
|58
|Ferriday
|22
|Peabody
|32
3A Scores
|Booker T Washington
|52
|Bolton
|6
|Marksville
|Sacred Heart
|Patterson
|0
|Bunkie
|26
2A Scores
|Winnfield
|19
|Caldwell Parish
|46
|DeRidder
|13
|Many
|34
|Avoyelles
|14
|Teurlings Catholic
|45
|East Beauregard
|48
|Pickering
|6
|Rosepine
|0
|South Beauregard
|28
|Oberlin
|0
|Oakdale
|22
1A Scores
|Sicily Island
|6
|LaSalle
|43
|Buckeye
|12
|St. Mary’s
|44
|Lakeview
|60
|Montgomery
|36
|Elton
|35
|Northwood-Lena
|6
