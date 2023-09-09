2023 5th Quarter Week 2 Scores

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Opelousas40Nat Central28
Menard16Pineville7
ASH21St. Thomas More49

4A Score

Jena22Leesville20
Tioga34Breaux Bridge28
Block12Grant58
Ferriday22Peabody32

3A Scores

Booker T Washington52Bolton6
MarksvilleSacred Heart
Patterson0Bunkie26

2A Scores

Winnfield19Caldwell Parish46
DeRidder13Many34
Avoyelles14Teurlings Catholic45
East Beauregard48Pickering6
Rosepine0South Beauregard28
Oberlin0Oakdale22

1A Scores

Sicily Island6LaSalle43
Buckeye12St. Mary’s44
Lakeview60Montgomery36
Elton35Northwood-Lena6

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Real ID Graphic
OMV urges residents to prepare for REAL ID enforcement date
APD investigating report of gunshots at a vehicle in Monroe Street area
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reactys during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU, Kim Mulkey agree on 10-year, $32M contract, AP source says

Latest News

Dylan Domangue previews tonight's Game of the Week: Jena vs Leesville.
Game of the Week Preview: Jena vs Leesville
The Leesville community is using its local football team as a symbol of resiliency to get...
Leesville community rallies behind football team after wildfire
KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 2 winners
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) during an NFL preseason football game against the...
Saints open Derek Carr era against Titans, Derrick Henry