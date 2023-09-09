2023 5th Quarter Week 2 Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Opelousas 40 Nat Central 28 Menard 16 Pineville 7 ASH 21 St. Thomas More 49

4A Score

Jena 22 Leesville 20 Tioga 34 Breaux Bridge 28 Block 12 Grant 58 Ferriday 22 Peabody 32

3A Scores

Booker T Washington 52 Bolton 6 Marksville Sacred Heart Patterson 0 Bunkie 26

2A Scores

Winnfield 19 Caldwell Parish 46 DeRidder 13 Many 34 Avoyelles 14 Teurlings Catholic 45 East Beauregard 48 Pickering 6 Rosepine 0 South Beauregard 28 Oberlin 0 Oakdale 22

1A Scores

Sicily Island 6 LaSalle 43 Buckeye 12 St. Mary’s 44 Lakeview 60 Montgomery 36 Elton 35 Northwood-Lena 6

