Jena’s Head Coach Jay Roark recaps Giants’ 22-20 win over Leesville in KALB’s Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the second week in a row, Jena Head Coach Jay Roark joined Dylan Domangue and Nigel Dyson for a post-game call after a big 22-20 victory over Leesville in our Week 2 Cool Game of the Week.

Jena is 2-0 in KALB’s Games of the Week so far this year after coming back to beat Mangham in Week 1.

Jena is back at home to host St. Frederick next week on Friday, September 15. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

