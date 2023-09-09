Jena’s Head Coach Jay Roark recaps Giants’ 22-20 win over Leesville in KALB’s Game of the Week

Jena is 2-0 in KALB's Cool Games of the Week so far this year.
By Nigel Dyson, Dylan Domangue and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the second week in a row, Jena Head Coach Jay Roark joined Dylan Domangue and Nigel Dyson for a post-game call after a big 22-20 victory over Leesville in our Week 2 Cool Game of the Week.

Jena is back at home to host St. Frederick next week on Friday, September 15. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

