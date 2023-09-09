Vote for your Farm Bureau Week 2 Play of the Week

The top plays from Week 2 of high school football in Cenla for 2023.
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week two of the high school football season once again provided excitement with great plays all over the field.

Defensive scores, big hits and electric touchdown catches highlight the top plays from around Central Louisiana in Week 2.

With the poll below, vote for your Farm Bureau Play of the Week. Voting ends Sunday at 5 p.m. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on Sportsnite.

