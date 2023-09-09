Vote for your Farm Bureau Week 2 Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week two of the high school football season once again provided excitement with great plays all over the field.

Defensive scores, big hits and electric touchdown catches highlight the top plays from around Central Louisiana in Week 2.

With the poll below, vote for your Farm Bureau Play of the Week. Voting ends Sunday at 5 p.m. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on Sportsnite.

