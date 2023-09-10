Body found in Boyce, authorities asking for help identifying the body

Officers found a body near Donnegal and Sycamore streets.
Officers found a body near Donnegal and Sycamore streets.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, September 9, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist the Boyce Police Department in reference to a found body in the area.

RPSO shared that at around 5:30 p.m., BPD officers responded to reports of a deceased man near Donnegal Street and Sycamore Drive. Officers report finding a heavily decomposed body at the location.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has taken the remains as sheriff’s detectives conduct their investigation. RPSO detectives are working in conjunction with the BPD on this case.

Linwood Banks, with BPD, is asking the public to call the Boyce Police Department if they are missing a family member as this investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville juvenile arrested for school bomb, shooting threats
Burn ban violation leads to arrest of wanted Robeline man
Plays of the Week
Vote for your Farm Bureau Week 2 Play of the Week
2023 5th Quarter Week 2 Scores
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Despite some much-needed rain, burn ban is still effective.
Wildfires are dying down in Central Louisiana, but statewide burn ban remains in place
It is more than just a race, it is about supporting a vital cause.
Tree House Children’s Museum hosts ‘The Cenla Duck Derby’
2023 5th Quarter Week 2 Scores
InvestigateTV+ will soon join KALB's lineup of programming.
InvestigateTV+ to launch on KALB