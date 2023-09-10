Body found in Boyce, authorities asking for help identifying the body

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, September 9, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist the Boyce Police Department in reference to a found body in the area.

RPSO shared that at around 5:30 p.m., BPD officers responded to reports of a deceased man near Donnegal Street and Sycamore Drive. Officers report finding a heavily decomposed body at the location.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has taken the remains as sheriff’s detectives conduct their investigation. RPSO detectives are working in conjunction with the BPD on this case.

Linwood Banks, with BPD, is asking the public to call the Boyce Police Department if they are missing a family member as this investigation remains ongoing.

