Derek Carr delivers 16-15 victory in first game with Saints

New quarterback Derek Carr (4) had a rough first half in his Saints debut, getting sacked four...
New quarterback Derek Carr (4) had a rough first half in his Saints debut, getting sacked four times and intercepted once by the Tennessee Titans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Derek Carr era in New Orleans started in grand fashion. His touchdown pass delivered a win over the Titans, 16-15.

Carr connected with Rashid Shaheed for a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was Carr’s first TD pass as a Saint. It was also the first TD of the season for the team.

Carr completed 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. On the receiving end, Chris Olave ended the day with 112 yards.

The Saints’ defense frustrated Ryan Tannehill all afternoon in the Caesars Superdome. The Black and Gold “D” racked up three interceptions, by Marcus Maye, Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo.

Nick Folk provided all the points for Tennessee with five field goals.

The Saints will be back in action for a Week 2 matchup at Carolina on Monday Night Football.

