LCU extends win streak to eight after 55-18 win over ABC

By Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats took down Arkansas Baptist 55-18 at Wildcat Field Saturday for their second home game of the year.

LCU Quarterback Sal Palermo threw four touchdowns on just 10 completions. Devin Briscoe rushed for 133 yards and had two touchdowns on the night, and wideout Sammy Feaster had two touchdowns on two receptions.

LCU is now 2-0 in the early season. They extend their current win streak to eight games and continue their home game win streak to ten in a row.

“I think we’re all chasing perfection. As a team that’s what we should be doing, and that’s what we talk about here” said LCU Head Coach Drew Maddox.

The Wildcats hit the road for the first time this season next week to take on Langston University on Saturday, September 16th. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

