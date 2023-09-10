Louisiana State Police investigating fatal crash in Vernon Parish

Man dies in early morning crash in Vinton County.
Man dies in early morning crash in Vinton County.(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville was pronounced dead after a crash in Vernon Parish on Sunday, September 10.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 111 near Louisiana Highway 392 around 4 a.m. Sunday. The crash claimed the life of Gary Bristol, 56.

LSP’s initial investigation revealed that Bristol was driving east on Louisiana Highway 111, when for reason still under investigation, Bristol drove off the road with his vehicle landing on its roof.

Bristol, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP shared that the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plays of the Week
Vote for your Farm Bureau Week 2 Play of the Week
Officers found a body near Donnegal and Sycamore streets.
Body found in Boyce, authorities asking for help identifying the body
2023 5th Quarter Week 2 Scores
Burn ban violation leads to arrest of wanted Robeline man
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before an NCAA...
How to Watch the Grambling vs. LSU Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9

Latest News

Louisiana Christian extends winning streak to 8 with win over Arkansas Baptist
LCU vs Arkansas Baptist highlights
Tree House Children’s Museum hosts ‘The Cenla Duck Derby’
Tree House Children’s Museum hosts ‘The Cenla Duck Derby’
Wildfires are dying down in Central Louisiana, but statewide burn ban remains in place
Wildfires are dying down in Central Louisiana, but statewide burn ban remains in place
Louisiana Tech runs away from NSU in the second half with a 51-21 win
NSU vs La Tech full game highlights