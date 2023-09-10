Louisiana State Police investigating fatal crash in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville was pronounced dead after a crash in Vernon Parish on Sunday, September 10.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 111 near Louisiana Highway 392 around 4 a.m. Sunday. The crash claimed the life of Gary Bristol, 56.

LSP’s initial investigation revealed that Bristol was driving east on Louisiana Highway 111, when for reason still under investigation, Bristol drove off the road with his vehicle landing on its roof.

Bristol, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP shared that the crash remains under investigation.

