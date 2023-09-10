Tree House Children’s Museum hosts ‘The Cenla Duck Derby’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Tree House Children’s Museum hosted its largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, September 9, the Cenla Duck Derby.

This event brings the community together for a fun-filled day where kids get to race their rubber ducks down hand-pumped water racing ramps.

But it is more than just a race. It is about supporting a vital cause. The Tree House Children’s Museum is a non-profit organization that relies on donations to provide children with hands-on interactive and educational experiences in science, math and art.

By linking education and fun, they hope to inspire a love for learning in our youngest generation, and help kids thrive in these essential subjects.

“We’ve got beautiful sun, we’ve got lots of families and lots of children,” said Kara Edwards with the museum. “We’ve had a fantastic turnout and we just hope to grow it even more next year.”

Winners of the duck derby had their names placed in a drawing for chances to win prizes, including two Chromebook laptops.

