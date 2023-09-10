Tree House Children’s Museum hosts ‘The Cenla Duck Derby’

It is more than just a race, it is about supporting a vital cause.
It is more than just a race, it is about supporting a vital cause.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Tree House Children’s Museum hosted its largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, September 9, the Cenla Duck Derby.

This event brings the community together for a fun-filled day where kids get to race their rubber ducks down hand-pumped water racing ramps.

But it is more than just a race. It is about supporting a vital cause. The Tree House Children’s Museum is a non-profit organization that relies on donations to provide children with hands-on interactive and educational experiences in science, math and art.

By linking education and fun, they hope to inspire a love for learning in our youngest generation, and help kids thrive in these essential subjects.

“We’ve got beautiful sun, we’ve got lots of families and lots of children,” said Kara Edwards with the museum. “We’ve had a fantastic turnout and we just hope to grow it even more next year.”

Winners of the duck derby had their names placed in a drawing for chances to win prizes, including two Chromebook laptops.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville juvenile arrested for school bomb, shooting threats
Burn ban violation leads to arrest of wanted Robeline man
Plays of the Week
Vote for your Farm Bureau Week 2 Play of the Week
2023 5th Quarter Week 2 Scores
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Despite some much-needed rain, burn ban is still effective.
Wildfires are dying down in Central Louisiana, but statewide burn ban remains in place
2023 5th Quarter Week 2 Scores
InvestigateTV+ will soon join KALB's lineup of programming.
InvestigateTV+ to launch on KALB
During September we honor those in recovery.
September is ‘National Recovery Month,’ One facility has been changing lives in Cenla for decades