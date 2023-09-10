Wildfires are dying down in Central Louisiana, but statewide burn ban remains in place

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Wildfires are dying down in Central Louisiana, but officials say that can change in an instant if we do not continue to follow the burn ban.

Since early August, Louisiana has been grappling with a burn ban which became more restrictive after August 25 due to changes in the atmosphere.

Despite some much-needed rain, it is important to note that this rainfall has not been sufficient enough to alleviate the severe drought conditions the state is enduring.

“Do understand that we had 30 plus days without rain,” said Ashley Rodrigue with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. “So, five with about an hour or so each day is still not enough to get to where we need to be. We have to have just as much time as we had without the rain, with it.”

As it stands, the current ban leaves no room for open burning. This includes fire pits, bonfires, burning in barrels and agricultural burning.

However, residents are allowed to utilize barbecue pits and smokers under close supervision and only for their intended purpose.

“We are letting the weather experts let us know what’s best practice,” added Rodrigue. “We’re going to be reviewing it on a weekly basis, there’s no timeline at this point. We would all like to see that burn ban lifted for various reasons, but right now it is still in place and we need everyone to cooperate with it.”

