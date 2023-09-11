AUDIT: DCFS needs to improve on hotline wait times, calling people back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An audit report has revealed new details about how the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services can improve the process of receiving and processing reports of potential child abuse and neglect.

The audit was conducted by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

According to the audit, DCFS has set a goal of directly answering at least 66% of calls made to the agency’s Centralized Intake hotline. However, staff only directly answered 60.3% of calls made to the hotline during the 2022 fiscal year, the audit found.

DCFS does not have goals in place for the average time it takes to answer hotline calls, callbacks, and the number of calls abandoned, according to the audit report. The audit states that without those goals in place, management can not properly determine whether staff members are answering calls and processing reports of abuse and neglect in a timely manner.

The audit states that DCFS officials agreed with the findings and said industry standards and best practices will be researched to make improvements moving forward.

According to the audit, DCFS also needs to improve on using hotline data to determine appropriate staffing levels. The agency requires a vendor to retain the hotline data, but auditors said they found that data was missing for 15 months between March of 2019 and September of 2022.

The audit stated that DCFS officials will work with the vendor to improve the process of reporting data from the hotline.

The number of emergency reports about possible child abuse and neglect was way up, according to the audit. It found the emergency reports submitted through the Mandated Reporter Portal increased by 47.3% from 2019 to 2022.

The majority of the emergency reports made between 2018 and 2022 came from mandatory reporters such as school personnel and medical professionals. The audit also stated that most emergency reports were made through the Mandated Reports Portal. However, mandatory reporters have been told to make emergency reports through the Centralized Intake hotline.

