Both Sides Of The Ball Take Home SAC Weekly Awards

Two LCU Wildcats earn weekly SAC awards after a 55-18 win over ABC
By Brian Baublitz
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (LCU) - The Louisiana Christian University football program accounted for two-thirds of the Sooner Athletic Conference Football Players of the Week after handling business opposite Arkansas Baptist as quarterback Sal Palermo III and free safety / outside linebacker Tyren Young were named Offensive and Defensive winners, respectively.

This is both Palermo and Young’s first career weekly accolade with the former becoming the first Wildcat of the SAC era to win one for the offense while the latter is the second straight defender to earn the honors, following Andre Reed the week prior.

Palermo III, a graduate student from Walker, Louisiana, tied his career-high with four touchdown passes, tallying 143 yards on just ten completions as 40% of his connections turned into six points.

The 6-foot-3 Accounting major is ranked eighth in the NAIA with a passer efficiency of 166.1, is the 17th-most accurate QB by completing 62.9% of his 35 passes, and slots among the top-25 at four touchdowns through the air while having yet to throw an interception.

Young, a junior from Thibodaux, Louisiana, made the club’s first interception of the young campaign, snatching his fifth career pick on top of seven tackles and a pair of tackles for loss.

The 5-foot-11 Exercise Science major currently sits seventh in the conference regarding total tackles for loss at three and is one of only 13 student-athletes in the SAC with a pick.

The Orange and Blue will look to be road warriors for the first time this season as they head to Oklahoma for a date with Langston at 6 p.m. on Saturday inside W.E. Anderson Stadium.

